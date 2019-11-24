Poor Clare Refused Because She Wears A Veil - Accommodation Found

A 75-year-old Poor Clare who for unclear reasons left her convent in the department of Drôme, France, was refused by a retirement home in Vesoul (Haute-Saône), her native region, because of her religious habit.She had applied for housing at the home which is owned by the state agency CCAS. Each resident has an apartment and a common room for meals.However, the CCAS told the nun by letter that abandoning her habit and veil was a condition for receiving a place in the home,“With respect for secularism, any ostentatious sign of belonging to a religious community cannot be accepted in order to ensure the serenity of all." The nun refused.At the end, the parish found an independent accommodation for her. Alain Chrétien, the mayor of Vesoul, called the refusal a "mistake of appreciation."