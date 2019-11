Francis’ protégé Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta will arrive on Tuesday in Argentina in order to respond to accusations of homosexual abuse.This statement was issued by his canon law lawyer, Father Javier Belda Iniesta, who confirmed that Zanchetta is willing to fully cooperate with the authorities.Edward Pentin points out that Belda is also a key adviser to pro-gay Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia at the messed-up Roman John Paul II Institute.