Maasin Bishop Published The Decree: Ad Orientem Masses Will Start In Advent

Bishop Percioso D. Cantillas, 66, of Maasin, Philippines, published a decree (pictured) announcing that “beginning this new Liturgical Year, the First Sunday of Advent, December 1, 2019 the celebration of Mass ‘Ad orientem’ will start in the Diocese of Maasin.”
Full text transcribed
The diocese reacted quickly after Gloria.tv broke the news on Friday, publishing the decree on Saturday although it is dated on Sunday, November 24. It is signed by Bishop Cantillas and his Chancellor, Father Mark Vincent Salang.
Cantillas extensively quotes Cardinal Robert Sarah, the Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship. Already in 2016, Sarah asked to celebrate Mass facing the Lord but, at the time, was rebuked by Francis.
The decree explains that the celebrant and the faithful will together face the Lord who is represented by the altar and the crucifix,
“The Clergy (Bishop, Priests and Deacons) and the Lay Prayer-Leaders will lead the Faithful towards the Lord and not be at the center of liturgical worship themselves.”
The diocese will help the priests to implement this original mode of celebrating the Mass.
#newsFymaiorxtv
Clicks12
- Report
Social networks