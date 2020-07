The German Bishops’ Conference reported on July 20 a record church tax income for 2019. Last year the German church made €6,7 billion ($7,75 billion). This is €100 Mio. more than in 2018.In the same year, a record number of people - 270'000 - left the Church. Only 9,1% of German Catholics practice their Faith.30% of German Catholics consider leaving the Church, a survey released on July 9 found.