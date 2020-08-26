Kamikaze Diplomacy? U.S. Embassy To Holy See Attacks China

The US Embassy to the Holy See accused the Chinese Communist Party of stealing "American" technology.The embassy's official Twitter.com account tweeted on August 26 a picture of the Chinese President Xi Jinping with the text,“The Chinese Communist Party is stealing American technology and intellectual property to build its military and economic power.” The message was published during the current visit of China’s foreign minister in Rome.America's military expenditures are almost three times bigger than those of China, although the Chinese population is almost four time bigger than the US population.