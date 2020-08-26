Francis Turns General Audience Into Party Meeting

Francis is still obsessed by the coronavirus calling it a virus that comes from a "sick economy” during his August 26 General Audience.
This statement provided him with a catchword allowing him to rant about the economy which damages “the common home,” another catchword which opened the door for a rant about "climate change" and the “loss of bio diversity.”
Francis concluded that social injustice and environmental degradation have the same root. His references to Bible, Catechism and Vatican II were ornamental and subordinate to his secularised message.
He ended his doom and gloom address with a reference to “the many children who are starving to death today” – while he ignores the much bigger number of children who die from abortion.
Pope Francis is incorrect. Coronavirus originated in communist China and their economy is booming. This is why they're called Leftists... because they're never right. :D
We know something is wrong when the President of the United States evangelizes more than the Pope
God Bless Donald Trump.
www.youtube.com/watch
Very good point.
Bergoglio is a Satanist and sodomite, and has installed a gaggle of Satanist sodomites in the Vatican.