Catholic Publisher Finally Apologises

Oregon Catholic Press (OCP) has finally apologised on August 25 for having used a Mormon figure on the cover of their hymnal,
“We admit our error and we apologise for the cover art on the 2021 Respond & Acclaim and Music Issue.”
OCP admitted having been “unaware of the association with the Mormon angel Moroni,” saying that they “should have done more research” in order to avoid "this embarrassing mistake.”
The image in question was painted in 2017 by a lapsed Catholic who joined the Mormon sect in 1962. It depicts the "angel" Moroni, a figure invented by Mormonism, who on the picture is standing on a golden sphere, blows a horn and carries golden tablets.
On August 24, the publisher still defended the picture calling it an “unspecified angel.” The painting, they said, had been “erroneously labeled” by other websites as Moroni. However, the painter himself called the figure on social media “Angel Moroni.”
Fr. Sticha's point is well founded An "apology" without making amends is no apology at all. They're not "sorry" enough to incur any expenses.