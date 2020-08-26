Bishop Confronts "Hurrican Laura"

Beaumont Bishop David Toups, 49, Texas, who was ordained only on August 21, is preparing his diocese to face Hurricane Laura.On August 25, Toups went to pray at the Neches River with the Blessed Sacrament.He told journalist Rhina Guidos of CatholicNews.com that he moved in the second floor of a sturdy building to stay “in the midst of all of this,” "I'm here offering Mass and praying before the Blessed Sacrament."“God has prepared me for this, going all the way back to growing up in south Louisiana, growing up with hurricanes.” And, “As a seminarian I ran a Red Cross shelter during Hurricane Andrew in Miami.”He wants to “be with the people” and lead them in prayer.