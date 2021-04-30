American Priests Campaign for Homosex Adoptions

Every Child Deserves a Family Act

The anti-Catholic "Association of U.S. Catholic Priests" (AUSCP) campaigns not only for homosex pseudo-marriages but also for homosex adoptions, LepantoIn.org reports (April 15).The AUSCP priests ask that all adoption agencies who receive state money be forced to hand over children to sexually deviant couples who are not true couples.The priests therefore ask the U.S. Congress to pass a - what they call -using a corresponding logo (see this article's illustration).Founded in 2011, AUSCP is according to their own claim the largest association of priests in the U.S. As its “core values,” they indicate Francis buzzwords such as “Vatican II,” “compassion,” “synodality.”The Church establishment is well disposed toward AUSCP. Chicago Archbishop Cupich presided the Eucharist for them in 2016. A year later, the AUSCP keynote address was delivered by Atlanta Archbishop Wilton Gregory. Both are now Francis Cardinals.