Longest in Europe: Ireland Stops Mysterious Lockdown Ritual

Ireland will ease its Covid-19 measures starting on May 10, the government decided on April 28. This will benefit hairdressers, travels and Masses.
Indoor dining will not be allowed before July. Mass’ attendance is limited to 50 faithful, regardless of the church’s size - which again shows that Covid measures are irrational. It is mysterious why Ireland had the longest lockdown in Europe.
A January peer-reviewed article in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation found “no clear significant beneficial effect” from Covid lockdowns in England, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and the United States, versus voluntary measures (= no lockdowns) in South Korea and Sweden.
The paper was produced by the Stanford researchers Eran Bendavid, Christopher Oh, Jay Bhattacharya and the famous John Ioannidis.
