Problem Priest Shields Himself with Random Abuse Accusations

Father Nicodème Mekongo, the parish-priest of Peseux, Switzerland, has caused a huge uproar by accusing a “homoerotic climate” in a Vevey parish where he was a trainee and an assistant priest in 2008-2011.He informed Fribourg Bishop Charles Morerod that he was "harassed" in this parish. The bishop told Mekongo to alert the police but Mekongo refused, so the bishop did it, but the police didn’t pursue the case.Without any evidence, Mekongo also randomly accused Fribourg Auxiliary Bishop Alain de Raemi, a former Swiss Guard chaplain in the Vatican, of a “homosexual relationship” with another priest.The accuser has been causing problems in each of the three parishes where he has served. He is described as authoritarian and choleric and as creating conflicts wherever he has been.There is an ongoing canonical inquiry against him. Bishop Morerod admitted that he is “not an easy case.” Mekongo threatened to physically attack the episcopal vicar and to use the media against the diocese.According to his parishioners, Mekongo has a child. “He's been with the same African woman he says is his cousin for years. And this woman has a child. I suggested he has a paternity test. N[icodème] vehemently refused,” Morerod told kath.ch.Nevertheless, the anti-Church Swiss media were eager to take up the case.