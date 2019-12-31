Many “Holy Families”

Father Jim Sichko, a Lexington priest known for his “60 minutes for Jesus” and honoured by the U.S. Congress, reminded his Twitter audience “on the Feast of the Holy Family” (December 29) that there are allegedly “all types of holy families out there.”He lists them: “heterosexual and homosexual, married and unmarried, dual parent and single parent, legally sasnctioned as well as unlicensed.”Twitter’s "the chapel walls" replied, “On the Feast of the Holy Family let’s instead celebreate the Holy Family. And leave the blasephmy off.”Twitter’s Celia asked the question, “Do we have here a wolf in sheep’s clothing?” Twitter's "Allison Dooley" replies, “Yes!”.Presently, Sichko’s Twitter account is only accessible by invitation.