Mohammad Cartoon: “Nothing but Fanaticism and Stupidity”

Yonathan Betkolia, an Assyrian member of the Iranian Parliament, condemned Geert Wilders, who heads an opposition party in the Dutch parliament, for publishing a Mohammad cartoon."The immoral and derogatory act of Greet Wilders was nothing but fanaticism and stupidity," Betkolia said in his statement (TeheranTimes.com, December 30).Wilders announced a day earlier the winner of a contest for Mohammad caricatures.A lapsed Catholic and atheist, Wilders called this “freedom of speech.” Betkolia is Assyrian-Orthodox. Like Christians, Muslims regard caricaturing religion as highly offensive.