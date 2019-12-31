Excommunicated Hermits: Not Even Convicted Paedophile Priests Have Been Excommunicated

Not even convicted pedophile clerics have been excommunicated, the Scottish hermit Damon Kelly, 58, commented on his Christmas excommunication together with two other Westray hermits.
A spokesman for Argyll and the Isles Diocese told TheScottishSun.co.uk (December 28) that the hermits snubbed “several offers” to reconsider their views.
Father de Kerdrel, 66, one of the excommunicated hermits, said: “We had enough of the bishops’ silence. A church that accepts homosexual relations, accepts abortions, is not Christ’s Church.”
For its article, TheScottishSun.co.uk used Father de Kerdrel's picture, originally published by Gloria.tv when it broke the story.
Picture: Stephen de Kerdrel, © Nick Donnelly, #newsFkzcfebidt
Clicks91
- Report
Social networks