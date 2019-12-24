Scottish Hermits Critical Of Francis Excommunicated

Picture: Stephen de Kerdrel, © Nick Donnelly, #newsSxxgfrdnaj

Bishop Brian McGee, 54, of Argyll and The Isles, Scotland, excommunicated a group of hermits on Westray Island, reports Deacon Nick Donnelly on Twitter.The excommunication was notified on Christmas Eve by mail.The group consists of Father Stephen de Kerdrel, Sister Colette Roberts and Brother Damon Kelly who, in the past, was arrested ten times for criticising homosexuality and abortion.The reason for the excommunication was a declaration published in summer on the hermits' website calling Francis “a great heretic” and stating that “never in history has there been such a Pope, who by his actions, words, and teaching, has thrown the whole Church into confusion.”The hermits declaration therefore withdraw “our obedience from Pope Francis and sever communion with the Holy See.”