Francis’ Pontificate Is “Scandal in a Biblical Sense”

Francis’ pontificate is “a scandal in a biblical sense,” the Italian politician, philosopher and atheist Marcello Pera told LaFedeQuotidiana.it (December 19).
Pera explains that Francis contradicts Tradition and doctrine, and introduces inexplicable innovations and gestures. His pontificate disorients the faithful, Pera observes.
As a consequence “the number of vocations, Masses attendance, donations, the presence at the Angelus are dropping.”
Regarding the foundation of the Catholic Faith, Pera considers Francis’ pontificate “an outrage to reason.”
Catholicism is going downhill and is losing its cultural and religious battle, Pera notices,
“The Catholic authorities are afraid and offer a sad spectacle. The reliable mirror of this situation is the Church’s leadership."
Picture: Marcello Pera, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsHkauugyvhb
