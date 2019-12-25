Christmas Miracle: Anti-Church Cardinal Approves Catholic Community

Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich approved the constitutions of the Canons Regular of St. John Cantius in Chicago on December 23.
The Canons are based at St John Cantius parish in Chicago’s West Town. A revival of the parish began in the late 1980s when Resurrectionist Father Frank Phillips became the pastor.
In 1998, Phillips founded the Canons who now staffs the parish which has become the focus of a renaissance of the Catholic liturgy that fell out of favour after last Council.
The parish has eight parish choirs and an orchestra. The now 21 canons live in three houses and staff four parishes. In June 2018, Philips was inexplicably sacked.
Last October, Father Joshua Caswell was installed as the first elected Superior General. On a December 23 picture of the community, Father Phillips is conspicuously absent.
#newsKaffirwniy
Clicks51
- Report
Social networks