The body of a young lady mutilated by a train, who was later identified as Sister Mary Sendra Vianney, was found on the railway tracks at Hubballi, Karnataka, India, on December 4.Sr Mary Sendra was the second of the four children and of Gadag origin. She joined the Congregation of the Sisters of the Little Flower of Bethany in May 2012 and was pursuing teachers training.The case is still clouded in mystery.