Problem Behind Blasphemy Is “Declining Faith” of Catholics

The recurring blasphemies are “very serious,” Marcello Pera, an atheist, philosopher and former president of the Italian Senate, told LaFedeQuotidiana.it (December 19).
Pera explains that such profanities can also be traced back to the fact that a good part of the Catholics are resigned and without enthusiasm, “They do not react with the determination that would be necessary.”
From this, Pera concludes that “they are perhaps the first who do no longer believe.”
“We can probably speak of a declining faith."
#newsKiaexonckq
Clicks42
- Report
Social networks