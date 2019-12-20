Francis Unveils "Life Jacket Crucifix"

Francis blessed during a December 19 meeting with chosen immigrants what he called a “crucified life jacket," to wit, a life jacket attached at a transparent plastic cross and thus replacing the body of Christ.
The object of a rare ugliness, was hung up in the Vatican.
Francis said that it was meant “to remind everyone of the indispensable commitment to save every human life.”
It was alleged that the jacked was used by an unknown migrant who drowned in the Mediterranean in July.
This is another attempt to exploit religious symbols for political goals and for the promotion of human trafficking and mass-immigration that destroys the countries of origin as much as the countries of destination.
#newsQienbbopkz
Clicks30
- Report
Social networks