Same Night: The Devil and An Angel Come Along (Video)

A statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe at St Joseph's Church in Upland, California, was vandalised on July 21 by a thug.
A security camera shows how the criminal violently kicked the statue of its socket with his right foot.
Later that same night, a young man came along. He saw the desolation and put the statue back into its place as well as he could. Then he started praying.
...and, as always, days later not a flippin' PEEP of outrage from the media. If someone kicked Harvey Milk off his pedestal, it would be front-page news until the perp was caught and got the maximum sentence under law.