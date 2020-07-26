Nantes Cathedral: Arsonist Caught

French police re-arrested Emmanuel, the 39-year-old volunteer from Rwandan who had been in charge of closing Nantes Cathedral the night before the July 18 fire.
Emmanuel who has confessed and is repentant, faces ten years in prison. He was previously interrogated and released. The arsonist lit three fires: two to the two organs and one to an electricity meter. His motive remains unknown.
Emmanuel has been an illegal immigrant in France for several years, served Mass in Nantes Cathedral and was often in charge of cleaning or closing the church.
