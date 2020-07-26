Francis Produces Flop Video for Argentinean Diocese

Instead of taking care of his Vatican job, Francis is playing around with his romantic “peripheries.”Last Friday, he sent an IPhone video message to a virtual “Community Spirituality Course” organised by Comodoro Rivadavia diocese, Argentina.The course bored the participants with the theme "Conversion to Social Diakonia." Allegedly 600 “pastoral agents” participated.“I ask you to let your heart beat, nothing else,” Francis told the participants along the line of his usual sentimentalism.The “peripheries” didn’t care much about the video. On YouTube.com where it was divulged, it received 290 clicks and generated no comments.