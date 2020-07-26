Paul VI: “Love Mother Earth!” – and Money

“Farmer, love mother Earth!” - Paul VI (+1978) told Italian farmers during an April 22 1964 audience.He insisted that “you have to love the Earth” and repeated, “Love mother Earth.”Paul VI told the farmers to love their industriousness which interweaves the human labour “with the capricious, powerful and mysterious work of nature.”Telling the farmers that “justice will also be rendered to you in the progress of contemporary society” he promised them a “economic and social uplift.”Likely due to the backwardness of the times, Paul VI mentioned also the Church, “Love the Mother Church! - the earth for material bread; the Church for spiritual bread.”He told the farmers not to believe that their Christian faith “prevents you from ascending to a better state of social life and a higher economic level.”