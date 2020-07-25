Defrocked Priest Accused Of "Raping" Big Man Commits Suicide

The defrocked homosexual Tito Rivera Muñoz, 68, who suffered from Parkinson disease and depressions, committed suicide on July 19, according to media reports.
Rivera was accused of having "raped" a man, 43, much stronger than him, in the quarters attached to Santiago de Chile Cathedral in 2015. Rivera denied the accusations.
The suicide was described as a "discreet," "reserved," "accommodating" and "conservative" man who often helped out in Santiago Cathedral, but never held an important role in the Church (LaTercera.com, March 4th 2019). He surrounded himself with a group of men in their thirties who dressed almost like priests and were suspected of being homosexuals.
In 2019 Rivera admitted having consensual relationships with men and a woman and asked the Vatican for laicisation, which was accepted. This stopped a canonical trial against him regarding offences against the Sixth Commandment.
Rivera claimed that Santiago Cardinal Errázuriz, 86, a friend of Francis, payed a journalist $650 to stop her from publishing a book about Errázuriz's alleged homosexuality. He said that Errázuriz was always very affable to him, but when Rivera got in troubles he never saw the cardinal again.
One wonders whether the famous Church of Mercy has no other means to rescue mortal sinners than to drive them into suicide.
