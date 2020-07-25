Vatican Parish Instruktion: Cardinal Marx Rants Against Vatican

Cardinal Reinhard Marx replaced his Friday evening sermon in Munich's Liebfrauendom with a tirade against the instruction of the Congregation of the Clergy on the leadership of parishes.He garnished his rant with well-known mantras, all of which applicable to himself: "It is a little strange when a document comes from Rome without anybody discussion with us about it - is this a coexistence of the universal and particular Church, as one would wish? Not really”.Marx misses "togetherness" and "listening to one another" and "going together": “One cannot simply proclaim something while the other has to follow, but we must listen to one another, learn with one another, absorb the experiences of the local Church - something I miss in the document that was published these days."Marx recalls the "great unanimity" of the German Bishops' Conference in producing the text "Being Church Together": "One does not feel that something of that has been registered".According to Marx, the instruction sows mistrust and deepens rifts, leading to "divisions" and "tensions": "Thus, no fruit is produced". He feels the need of a new "togetherness" between Rome and the local churches.In the Corona period, Marx, who is known for his prince-like behaviour, forbade Easter and enforced communion in the hand without "listening to one another", "learning together", "avoiding divisions". gloria.tv</a> ; width="4096" height="3218" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen style="position:absolute;top:0;right:0;bottom:0;left:0;height:100%;width:100%;">