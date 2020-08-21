Another Francis’ "Surprise" Call

Francis has made another unexpected phone call on Wednesday, this time to Pemba Bishop Luiz Fernando Lisboa, Mozambique, who was born in Brazil.Pemba is in the northern region Cabo Delgado struck by a cyclone, by epidemics of malaria and cholera and a conflict between Muslim insurgents and the army which has displaced about 250,000 people.Francis let Lisboa talk on the phone and said only that he is following the events with great concern, praying and ready to help.