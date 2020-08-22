"All Peoples Practiced Slavery, But Only the Whites Abolished It"

The colonist nations have forced the local peoples to renounce slavery, the French historian Bernard Lugan, 74, writes in his new book “Esclavage l’istoire à l’endroit” [Slavery. The History the Right Way Around].Nevertheless, now, only slave trade practiced by white people is criminalised, while the Arab slave trade which only ended with colonisation, is hushed up.Berber women and girls were rounded up in what the Arab conquerors called the "Berber harvest". Tunis born Islamic scholar Ibn Khaldun (+1406) spoke of the "beautiful Berber slaves, with their honey-coloured fleece."Millions of European were kidnapped until the 1800s at sea and along the Mediterranean shores. It was said that "it is raining Christian slaves on Algiers."Black slave trade depended on African partners who handed over their captives. One part of Africa became rich by selling the other part.Therefore, bishops stated at an October 2003 meeting in Gorée, Senegal, “Our fathers took part in the ignominy of the black slave trade and slavery. They were sellers in the ignoble Atlantic and trans-Saharan slave trade."