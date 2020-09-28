Who Cares? Another Catholic Cathedral Vandalised (Video)

El Cajon St Peter’s Chaldean Catholic Cathedral, California, was defaced with Black-Live- Matter hate slogans, swastikas, pentagrams and upside-down crosses on September 26.
A surveillance video shows the crime (below). This is the last example in a long row of last week attacks:
• A statue of Christ was destroyed in El Paso's St Patrick Cathedral, Texas, by Black Lives Matter criminals. Ironically, El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz made headlines in June when kneeling with a Black Lives Matter sign.
• A criminal performed an arson attack in a Florida church.
• Another criminal damaged a crucifix and several doors at a Texas seminary with a baseball bat.
• A statue of St Therese was beheaded in a Midvale church, Utah.
