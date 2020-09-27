Dialogue and Mercy: Francis Leaves Very Old Cardinal in the Rain

Cardinal Joseph Zen, 88, flew from Hong Kong to Rome for four days until September 27 to meet Francis, reports MarcoTosatti.com.Zen delivered via his personal secretary Gonzalo Aemilius a letter to Francis by which he requested an audience but he never heard back from Francis.The elderly Cardinal waited four days in Rome - in vain. Zen wanted to ask Francis for a Catholic candidate as the new Hong Kong Bishop. The seat has been vacant since January 2019.A certain Father Peter Choi has been put forward for the post. However, he has the blessing “tyrant” Bejing and - according to Zen - he would be a “disaster” for the Church in Hong Kong.