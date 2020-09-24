BREAKING, Cardinal Becciu Resigned, Dismissed As Cardinal

In a mysterious move, Francis accepted the resignation of Curia Cardinal Angelo Becciu, 72, as the Prefect of the Congregation for Saints, and even from "his rights" as a cardinal.
Vatican.va published the news at 19:59 as a one-line statement without further information. The resignation is perhaps related to a sexual or financial scandal.
An October 2019 raid directed against Becciu was about “blatant irregularities” in the administration of money when Becciu worked as the second man in the Vatican’s Secretariat of State under Cardinal Parolin between 2011 and 2018.
Becciu is the forth Cardinal who loses his office in hundred years after Cardinal Louis Billot (1927) and the homosexual offenders Keith O'Brien (2015) and Theodore McCarrick (2019).
