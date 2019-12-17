Leftwing Priests, Pastoral Assistants Denigrates Catholic Bishop

Bishop José Ignacio Munilla, 58, of San Sebastian, Spain, was attacked by anti-Church circles inside his diocese.
A group of leftwing radicals, elderly priests and lay pastoral assistants, who call themselves “Christians of Gipuzkoa” (Basque: “Gipuzkoako Kristauak”), signed a November 24 pamphlet against Munilla.
They applied the usual anti-Catholic slurs against him like “close to fundamentalism,” “jeopardizing unity,” “marked conservative ideological orientation,” “against the spirit of the Council,” and not promoting mass-immigration.
On December 14, during a rebell concelebration in the basilica of Arantzazu, they lamented about the "suffering" and “pain” which the excellent bishops is allegedly causing them.
Among the rebells are Fathers Patxi Aizpitarte and Félix Azurmendi who were vicar generals under Munilla’s predecessor.
Munilla was one of the few Spanish bishops who criticized Spain’s murderous 2009 abortion law. He's got a good connection to youth.
