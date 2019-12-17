Anglican Lay-Bishop, Former Queen’s Chaplain, Converts To Catholicism

The Anglican Lay-Bishop Gavin Ashenden, a former chaplain to the Queen, will become a Catholic.Next Sunday, he will be received into the Church by the excellent Bishop Mark Davies in Shrewsbury Cathedral, which Davies is about to restore to its former glory after it was vandalised in the wake of Second Vatican Council.Ashenden publicly objected in 2017 to a Qur'an reading in the Anglican Glasgow Cathedral and, as a consequence, was pressured into resigning as a royal chaplain.Later in the same year, he left the Church of England and received an ordination as a missionary lay-bishop of the Christian Episcopal Church, a group for traditional Anglicans.Ashenden told ChurchMilitant.com (December 16) that Marian apparitions and Eucharistic miracles led him into the Church.