Crazy Church: Cardinal Marx Awards Winners of “Devotional Pictures" Competition

Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx awarded on 15 December eight participants of a contest for "devotional pictures".
It was organised by the Freising Diocesan Museum. The award ceremony took place in the former Carmelite Church in Munich.
Marx introduced the ceremony by fabulating about a "tremendous fascination" emanating "from the individual," as if this had something to do with "devotional pictures."
Marx explicitly distanced himself from God by stressing that in “today's secular world" devotion must "expand" because it doesn't only occur in private or in divine worship.
For Marx, "devotion" expresses "what people associate with happiness, with meaning, with turning to God." At least, he mentioned God at the end.
It is to be assumed that the award-winning works made the audience laugh, unless laughing was forbidden.
The 750 euros for each for the winners were donated by Marx personally. The awarded "devotional pictures" are here.
Picture: © Diözesanmuseum Freising / Thomas Dashuber, #newsNwdnbvgsvl
I clicked on the link for the 'pictures'..... all I got was an image of sand or spilled jar of honey or ??????