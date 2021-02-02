Presentation of the Lord "Adorn thy bridal chamber, o Sion, and receive Christ the King. Embrace Mary, who is the gate of heaven, for she bears the glorious King of the new light. She remains a … More

"Adorn thy bridal chamber, o Sion, and receive Christ the King. Embrace Mary, who is the gate of heaven, for she bears the glorious King of the new light. She remains a virgin, as she brings forth in Her hands the Son, begotten before the day-star; whom Simeon taking into his arms, proclaimed to peoples to be is the Lord of life and death and the Saviour of the world." – Byzantine troparion for the feast of the Presentation of the Lord (2 Feb). Mosaic dating to c.432-40 from the basilica of St Mary Major in Rome.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr