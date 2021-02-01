Basilica of Candelaria The Basilica of the Royal Marian Shrine of Our Lady of Candelaria, which is run by the Dominican friars, is the first Marian Shrine in the Canary Islands. It is the Shrine of … More

Basilica of Candelaria



The Basilica of the Royal Marian Shrine of Our Lady of Candelaria, which is run by the Dominican friars, is the first Marian Shrine in the Canary Islands. It is the Shrine of Our Lady of Candelaria (Candlemas), the patron saint of those islands.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr