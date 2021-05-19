Benedict's Illusion: "In Poland STILL Blossoms What Withers in Germany"

Benedict XVI - or his secretary - wrote a May 7 letter to the Minor Seminary of Czestochowa Archdiocese, Poland. The letter was in response to an invitation to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the school.
Benedict wrote that he was delighted to receive the invitation, adding: "It's wonderful to see how in Poland still blossoms what withers in Germany."
He also expressed gratitude for the enclosed "endearing" photo montage showing him with his brother George. This was meant to motivate the former pope to accept the invitation.
In the montage, Benedict says in a speech bubble: "Georg, do you remember when we were in the small seminary in Traunstein. I was so [shows size with hand] small...." Georg replies, "I don't think schools like that still exist."
Under the picture it says, "Of course they exist. Come and see! The Minor Seminary of the Archdiocese of Czestochowa invites you."
#newsChtleugrmu
Clicks94
- Report
Social networks