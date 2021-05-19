Cassock in the Vatican? No Way!

The Canons of Saint Peter's Basilica, Vatican, met on May 18 with the Basilica’s new Archpriest, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti.
The encounter was originally scheduled for May 15 but then cancelled, reports MessaInLatino.it. It started at 5.00 PM, and lasted until late in the evening.
Bombshell: The canons, fearful of losing their benefice, arrived, “as requested” [by the Modernist taliban] dressed in pants, jacket, and Protestant clergyman, not in Catholic cassocks. In June 2008, the Polish exorcist Sławomir Płusa told NZZ.ch that the devil hates the cassock. One wonders why Francis is still wearing it.
