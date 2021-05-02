Act of Revenge: Immature Francis Mad at Canons, Shows It in Public

Francis’ Covid rosary marathon started in Saint Peter’s on May 1. It will continue for the entire month at 6pm, Rome time, every day in a different Marian sanctuary of the world.
When the Canons of Saint Peter came to participate in the prayer, they were told, “It is forbidden to enter St Peter's. Today the canons of the basilica cannot enter. Higher orders." The expression “Higher orders” means Francis.
The Chapter of Canons, established in 1053, is composed of the archpriest, the vicar capitular and 34 canons, and coadjutor priests. All appointments are made by the Pope. The Canons pray the Office and preside the Chapter Eucharist in the Basilica every day.
Never, a Pope issued directives of this kind, since it is the task of the canons to assist at Papal functions. Franca Giansoldati, one of Francis’ court journalists, writes that the Chapter of Saint Peter is in Francis crosshairs.
She knows that Francis – who has no problems with people dressing up as Amazon Indians and roaming around in Saint Peter’s - commented, some years ago, when he saw two canons serving behind the cardinals in their usual fuchsia robes during a liturgy, “Who are those two priests dressed in technicolor." Style and colour of their habit was established by Nicholas III in 1279.
Giansoldati’s explanation is a diversionary manoeuvre. The reason for Francis’ wrath is that members of the Chapter must have protested, after Francis prohibited celebrating Mass in Saint Peter’s. The tyrannical Francis cannot stand contradiction.
It is likely that further acts of revenge against the chapter will follow. One of the canons of Saint Peter is Dubia Cardinal Walter Brandmüller, 92.
This article is a bit garbled and unclear..[the Canons of Saint Peter came to participate in the prayer, they were told, “It is forbidden to enter St Peter's] did the Canons come to do their office or take part in the Rosary? St. Peter’s is a very large space, so could they not do their office in a quiet corner or after the rosary? What’s the problem here? I’m trying to understand