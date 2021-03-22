Francis: Saint Peter's Is Now a A Museum, A Ghost Church, A Desert

The brutal suppression of Holy Masses at the 45 side altars of St Peter’s went into force on Monday. The quiet prayers ascending into heaven every morning are no more.
Edward Pentin found instead two early concelebrated Eucharists with one and three concelebrants, and the main Mass at 8:30 with eight people in the pews. It was in a chapel behind a curtain.
Priests working in the Vatican are “ticked off,” a source told Pentin, “Very few of them are here joining in the concelebrated Masses this morning out of protest at the changes.”
Only, those priests are known. It's likely that Francis will pressure them to concelebrate or to face consequences.
Pentin confirms the evident fact that Francis is behind the decision. According to Pentin, he was helped by “one of his close confidants," Cardinal Beniamino Stella, the prefect of the Congregation for Clergy, and other cardinals close to him.
Obviously those cardinals who helped killing the Mass did not show up to participate in the forced concelebrations. They preach poverty but live in pompous apartments with their own private chapels.
Anonymous “Monsignor Ferrari” noticed on Twitter.com that the atmosphere in the Vatican is so repressive that even those who have celebrated Mass in St Peter for decades dare not to protest, “It is like communist China here.”
#newsOjgrapmpcx
Clicks172
- Report
Social networks
How in any way, is this Horses ass of a Pope good for the Catholic Church?