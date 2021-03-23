Homosex-"Blessings": Fights Behind the Scene

The procedure of approving the document of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith refusing the possibility of homosex "blessing" was difficult, MessaInLatino.it writes (March 22),
“In fact, very strong pressure came in order to have it signed only by the Cardinal Prefect [Ladaria] and the Archbishop Secretary BUT without the approval by name of the Holy Father.”
MessaInLatino.it writes of “very strong complaints after the document's publication” by Cardinal Farrell, by Archbishop Paglia, and other bishops.
Picture: Luis Ladaria © Mazur, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsYftgavundm
