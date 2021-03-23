Viganò: Is Covid the Beginning of Hell On Earth?

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò calls the Covid-19 vaccination “an experimental genetic serum” with possible unknown long-term side effects.He told CatholicFamilyNews.com (March 22) that Covid is a treatable flu syndrome that has caused numbers of deaths similar to those of preceding flue years.Viganò criticises that the same people who used to present science as the necessary antidote to “religious superstition” have turned into “new priests of the pandemic” who deny the most elementary principles of modern medicine.An elite which is subservient to globalist ideology is trying to impose "the tyranny of the New World Order,” Viganò believes, and compares the situation including mandatory masks, unreliable testings and ineffective vaccines to Germany in the 1930s when Jews were forced to wear the Star of David.However, he trusts in Christ, the Lord of History, and explains that the servants of Satan, “the eternal loser”, believe that a victory of evil is now certain, while in reality it is only momentary.For the future, Viganò sees two scenarios: either the so-called pandemic will “collapse like a house of cards” when the Lord decrees it, or a hateful tyranny will be established, and then “the Covid folly will be only the beginning of hell on earth.”