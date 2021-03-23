Germany: Second Year Without Easter

Germany has extended a nationwide lockdown for another three weeks, imposing an almost complete halt over the Holy Week and Easter liturgies.The government speaks of a third wave of coronavirus infections. Restrictions will be tougher for Holy Week. Between Holy Thursday (April 1) and Easter Monday (April 5) all public liturgies are forbidden.The German bishops said in a statement that they were “surprised” by the decision. They believe that Mass could have been celebrated with appropriate precautions, the way it happened at Christmas. Now, they want “to talk” with the government about the ban.