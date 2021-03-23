Austrac Hoax: Nobody Pays For the Damage

Australian police concluded again on March 23 that nothing criminal was found in the A$9.5 million transfer ($7.3 million) from the Vatican to Australia between 2014 and 2020, Reuters.com reports.Before Christmas, Austrac - the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre - told a Senate committee that $2.3 billion had been transferred.Some oligarchs' media claimed that a part of the money was sent to influence the investigation and process against Cardinal Pell.Although the Austrac hoax caused a huge reputational damage to the Vatican, nobody will be held accountable for this.