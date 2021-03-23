 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Unspeakable Tragedy: Policeman Murdered In Mass Shooting Was Traditional Catholic, Father Of Seven

At the horrific March 22 slaughter in a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, the policeman Eric Talley, 51, was among the ten people gunned down.

Talley was the first officer on the scene. The killer's name is Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa who was born in Syria, a country Biden bombed only on 26 February killing 22 people.

Talley was an Old-Rite Catholic and father of seven, the youngest 7 years old. Because of his family, he was looking for a job to keep himself off the front lines and was preparing to become a drone operator.

The short obituary of the police department mentions that “he believed in Jesus Christ.” R.I.P.

Cuthbert Mayne
  • Report
What a horrible tragedy. I will ask my parish priest for a mass to be said for him. (Perhaps all those who read this tragic news will do the same?)
℣. Requiem æternam dona ei, Domine
℟. Et lux perpetua luceat ei
℣. Requiescat in pace.
℟. Amen.
