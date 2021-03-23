At the horrific March 22 slaughter in a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, the policeman Eric Talley, 51, was among the ten people gunned down.Talley was the first officer on the scene. The killer's name is Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa who was born in Syria, a country Biden bombed only on 26 February killing 22 people.Talley was an Old-Rite Catholic and father of seven, the youngest 7 years old. Because of his family, he was looking for a job to keep himself off the front lines and was preparing to become a drone operator.The short obituary of the police department mentions that “he believed in Jesus Christ.” R.I.P.