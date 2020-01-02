Court Journalists Justify Francis’ Outburst

Presently, oligarch journalists do everything to justify Francis' violent aggression against a woman on New Year's Eve.
Francis’ court journalist Franca Giansoldati wrote on IlMessagero.it (January 1) that Francis’ outburst was due to a “sciatica.”
According to Giansoldati, this condition causes him “unbearable hip pain.” However, Francis facial expression during the incident was not of pain but of anger.
Giansoldati complains about a “lack of security” around Francis although he himself doesn’t want filters between him and the people because - according to Ginasoldati - he “loves to be free to greet, embrace, approach [and beat] them.”
