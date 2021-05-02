Mercy 2.0: Francis Threatens His Cardinals With Secular Courts

On one hand, Francis plays "humble" and "bishop of Rome" but on the other hand, he is turning himself into a great dictator who treats the rest of the bishops as if they were his altar boys.Francis' most recent coup is an April 30 Motu Proprio allowing bishops and cardinals to stand trial before the Vatican's civil and lay-dominated court.Until now, the Apostolic Signature, composed of prelates, was allowed to judge such cases. The new motu proprio came in the wake of the Vatican's financial scandals for which Francis himself is responsible because he botched the Vatican financial reform.Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò notices in a May 1 comment that the new norms promote a “tyrannical centralisation of power” while Francis gives the impression of "democracy," "collegiality," and "involvement of the laity."By subjecting prelates to a lay tribunal appointed by Francis and depending on him, he takes away competences from other bishops and concentrates them it in his own hand, Viganò analyses.This move will allow him to punish or absolve "whoever he wants at will, ensuring the subservience of courtiers and promoting a curia of flatterers."