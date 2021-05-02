The blood of San Gennaro, the patron saint of Naples, has NOT liquefied on Saturday in the local cathedral. It is the second time in a row that the miracle didn't take place.
The event is supposed to happen three times a year: on September 19 (Saint Januarius's Day), on December 16 (Saint Januarius's patronage of Naples), and on the Saturday before the first Sunday of May (reunification of his relics).
Naples new Archbishop Domenico Battaglia, 58, the one who prefers sitting on the floor when preaching in a basilica, was appointed on December 12 and installed on Februar 2.
On the rare occasions when the blood remained solid, disasters struck Naples, so in 1528 when the plague devastated the city, in 1939 at the beginning of World War II, in 1943 during the National-Socialist occupation, in 1973 when there was a cholera epidemic, and in 1980 before a terrible earthquake.
This time, the calamity is likely of a spiritual nature and consists in Battaglia's nomination to Naples by Francis.
" in 1943 during the National-Socialist occupation" During the destruction of Christendom by enemy forces allied with the SSSR.