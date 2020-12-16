Naples' Blood Relic FAILS To Liquify (Video)

The miracle of San Gennaro's blood didn't happen on December 16, media reports.Monsignor Vincenzo De Gregorio announced that the blood remained absolutely solid. After the beheading of Benevento Bishop Januarius (+305), a woman collected his blood in an ampoule and conserved it as a relic. Since 1389, the solidified blood liquefies on the first Sunday in May, on September 19 and on December 16.However, the December liquefaction has become uncommon after the Second Vatican Council and happened only several times in the last decades.On the rare occasions when the blood remained solid, disasters struck Naples, so in 1528 when the plague devastated the city, in 1939 at the beginning of World War II, in 1943 during the Nazi occupation, in 1973 when there was a cholera epidemic, and in 1980 before a terrible earthquake.Only days ago, on December 12, Francis named the Bergoglian Bishop Domenico Battaglia, 57, who is highly praised by the anti-Church Oligarch media, as the new Archbishop of Naples.