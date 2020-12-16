Former Nuncio Convicted of “Sexual Aggression”

Former Paris Nuncio Luigi Ventura, 76, received an eight-months suspended prison sentence on Wednesday for allegedly having “sexually assaulting” five homosexuals at public meetings in 2018 and 2019 where he was officially present as Apostolic Nuncio.
He was also ordered to pay 13,000 euros in "moral damages" to four “victims” and 9,000 euros in legal costs. His conviction led to Ventura's inclusion in the national judicial register of sexual offenders.
In one case, at a ceremony for diplomates in Paris, an Italian journalist who was present together with the nuncio, vehemently denied that anything unbecoming had happened.
Ventura was not present for the trial, which took place on 10 November, nor for the decision on Wednesday.
An expertise concluded that Ventura suffered from an alteration in discernment related to a "cognitive illness."
